Image

Welcome to Mariano's Pizza & Italian Express

Fitchburg's best, ready to welcome you

View Menu

Dine In

Takeout

Catering

A restaurant chef preparing a dish
A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Nestled in the heart of Fitchburg, MA, Mariano's Pizza & Italian Express exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner , a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal. Mariano's offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

View Menu

  • Welcome to Mariano's Pizza & Italian Express

    We are a casual eatery where comfort meets culinary creativity, offering a diverse menu that satisfies all appetites.

    Order Now

Sign up for rewards

By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.